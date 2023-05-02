AOC pushes for Senator Dianne Feinstein to retire

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 6:21 PM – Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Senator Dianne Feinstein is under pressure from her own party to step down, as a result of her advanced age and protracted absence from the Senate, according to Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The 89-year-old senator, “…should resign. I think criticisms of that stance as ‘anti-feminist’ are a farce,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Bluesky, a new social media app.

The politician has been absent from the Senate for a while now as she recovers from shingles.

Feinstein (D-Calif.) is a member of the influential Senate Judiciary Committee, where her absence has reportedly caused problems for Democrats as the committee works to process judicial appointments. As a result, a number of other House Democrats have similarly supported or called for Feinstein’s resignation

In addition to shingles, Feinstein, who has been a senator for more than 30 years, has experienced other health problems in the past, including some troubling claims about her mental capacity.

“Her refusal to either retire or show up is causing great harm to the judiciary – precisely where repro rights are getting stripped. That failure means now in this precious window Dems can only pass GOP- approved nominees,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Photo credit: screenshot of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Bluesky account

Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for the legislator, said that the Bluesky post by Ocasio-Cortez was legitimate and authentic.

“I think what we’re seeing is really concerning, and I think whenever a member’s health and ability to serve us brought into the spotlight, it’s very unfortunate, it’s very sad,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“But I do think that what is happening right now, and the impact that the continued ability to serve is having on our ability to fill the courts, the impact that this is having on people’s access to abortion care, I think this is something that is… it is unfortunately something that I think it is appropriate to consider,” she said.

It was also noted that Ocasio-Cortez will not be challenging Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY.) in the 2024 general election, according to her spokesperson.

Feinstein stated in April that she had requested to be “temporarily” replaced on the Judiciary Committee while she recovered from shingles, but the California Democrat still remained determined to return back to the Senate.

However, shortly after, Republicans formally blocked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) request to temporarily replace Feinstein on the committee.

