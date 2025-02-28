AOC Presses DOJ For Answers Following Homan’s Probe Warning

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) arrives for the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:41 PM – Friday, February 28, 2025

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent a letter on Friday to Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting “clarity” as to whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating her over “Know Your Rights” webinars discussing immigration organized by the Democrat’s office.

The letter comes after the Trump administration border czar Tom Homan, during an interview with Fox News earlier this week, said he was “working with the Department of Justice” to determine if Ocasio-Cortez was “crossing the line” after her team hosted a “Know Your Rights” webinar focused on preparing people for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

“I sent an email today to the deputy attorney general. At what level is that impediment? Is that impediment? Maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now,” Homan said. “I write to request clarity on whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) has yielded to political pressure and attempts to weaponize the agency against elected officials whose speech they disagree with,” AOC stated. “Over the past two weeks, ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan has gone on multiple forums threatening political prosecution against me, citing resources I distributed informing my constituents and the American public of their constitutional and legal rights,” she continued.

The New York Democrat went on to say that she has not yet received “any referral from the federal government” about a potential investigation.

She claimed that “Homan’s actions undercut core Constitutional rights and further transparency is necessary,” adding that “[t]hreatening criminal proceedings for exercising the First Amendment is itself a violation of the First Amendment.” “Educating the public about their rights, especially in a time of rising uncertainty, is a key part of our responsibility as elected officials,” she continued. “A government that uses threats of DOJ investigations to suppress free speech is a threat to all, regardless of political ideology.”

She has asked for an update from the DOJ on the status of the investigation, if there is one, by March 5th. The Democrat copied the 47th president on the letter.

