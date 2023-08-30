AOC Considers Leaving Social Media Platform X

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks at a press conference urging the inclusion of the Civilian Climate Corps., a climate jobs program, in the budget reconciliation bill, outside of the U.S. Capitol on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

2:50 PM – Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has begun contemplating the idea of leaving X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

When asked by The New York Times what would prompt her to leave the platform, Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) declared, “If one monitors my use of that platform, it has fallen precipitously.”

“I think what would constitute a formal break is something that we actively discuss, whether it would require an event or if it’s just something that may one day happen,” she added.

The New York democrat has consistently expressed criticism of the social media platform since tech mogul Elon Musk took over the company in October 2022.

Her past criticisms included how Musk has suspended several journalists as well as accusations that he has impersonated her by using a fake Twitter parody account. Ocasio-Cortez claimed that she has reported the parody account numerous times, but to no avail.

When AOC was questioned about her massive following of 13.2 million followers, she said that leaving the platform is not “something to be taken lightly.”

In July, she claimed she “has never experienced more harassment on the platform” and expressed how she wished the platform was “usable again.”

On a separate occasion, AOC was also asked if using the platform played a part in supporting Musk, and she responded by saying, “It’s something that I have absolutely struggled with.”

