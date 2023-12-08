Another Poll Shows Trump Leading Nationally As Young Voters Abandon Biden

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin
9:09 AM – Friday, December 8, 2023

A new Emerson College poll shows former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden 47-43% in a hypothetical head to head matchup.

When independent and third party candidates Robert Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein are added, Trump extends his lead nationally over Biden 43-37%.

Numerous polls have shown Trump gaining momentum among young voters. Emerson College oversampled voters under the age of 30 and found that Biden only held a 5% lead on Trump. Specifically, Biden leads Trump 45-40% among voters 18-29. However, when you separate these voters into two separate blocks, Trump leads Biden 44-42% among voters 25-29. Biden, however, outpaces Trump 48-35%.

Interestingly though, Emerson polled 182 voters under the age of 30 who did not participate in the 2020 election. Among this group, 43% back Trump in 2024, while 21% support Biden.

The poll found the economy to be the top concern among young voters. 44% of voters under the age of 30 listed the economy as the most pressing issue facing the country today. Healthcare came in second with 14%.

“Voters under 30 were also asked what concerns them most in an open-ended response,” the poll findings read. “The top words mentioned were ‘inflation’ (94 mentions), ‘economy’ (71 mentions), and ‘money’ (49 mentions); the words ‘worried’ or ‘concerned’ were mentioned 67 times. No other phrase was mentioned more than 29 times.”

Trump leads Biden by 2.1% nationally, according to RealClearPolitics polling average.

