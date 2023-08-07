Andrew Cuomo’s Sister Orchestrated Campaign To Discredit His Accusers

(Photo by Timothy A. Clary-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:46 PM – Monday, August 7, 2023

The sister of former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) was responsible for a vicious campaign that meant to discredit victims whose accusations of sexual harassment ended her brother’s political term.

According to reports released on Monday, 58-year-old Madeline Coumo encouraged a group of her brother’s supporters through text messages to provide “bimbo photos” of the “unsophisticated girls” who complained about being harassed by her governor brother.

Nearly 4,000 emails, texts, and voice notes were analyzed which were then sent and received between the former-governor’s younger sister and “We Decide New York,” a pro-Cuomo organization in upstate New York.

Madeline Cuomo reportedly encouraged Anna Vavare, a We Decide member, to tweet a picture of Charlotte Bennett, one of the accusers, dancing in lingerie with the caption: “Your life will be dissected like a frog in a HS science class.”

Nonetheless, members of the group have claimed they are now feeling “burnt” by Madeline.

“Madeline was demanding,” group member Sandy Behan, 71, told the press. “She wanted to make sure we toe the line and we did. This was a means for her to get information out to benefit her brother.”

In August 2021, Andrew Cuomo’s term as governor came to an end when he resigned over growing sexual harassment claims made by multiple women. This prompted his sister to begin the manipulative effort to discredit his accusers.

Although it is unknown if the former governor was aware of the plan, Madeline claimed she was determined to “protect her family,” but also said that her brother was not involved.

In 2021, Cuomo also said in a Fox News video segment that he was not a pervert, but rather “just Italian.”

