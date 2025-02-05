Andrea Mitchell To Leave MSNBC After 17 Years With The Network

Andrea Mitchell speaks onstage at the Gracies Leadership Awards presented by the Alliance for Women in Media on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:50 PM – Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Andrea Mitchell will be leaving MSNBC after 17 years of hosting “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

Last fall, Mitchell announced that she would be stepping away from the anchor chair after the presidential inauguration, which occurred on January 20th. However, she plans to continue her work as a correspondent for NBC News following her Friday departure from MSNBC.

The 78-year-old will remain NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent.

“After 16 years of being in the anchor chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most: connecting, listening, and reporting in the field,” Mitchell said.

In 2008, Mitchell launched “Andrea Mitchell Reports” which is the longest-running show in MSNBC’s daytime lineup.

NBC executives praised Mitchell’s contributions in a memo, stating: “Andrea remains one of the country’s foremost and most trusted experts on foreign policy and domestic politics.”

“Her deep sourcing and ability to land the biggest-name news-making interviews are unmatched,” the network said in a statement, adding that “we are so pleased that she will remain an essential part of the News Group for years to come.”

The network has not yet announced what will replace the program.

