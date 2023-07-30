American Nurse Working For Christian Humanitarian Group And Child Are Kidnapped In Haiti

Police officers patrol a neighborhood amid gang-related violence in downtown Port-au-Prince on April 25, 2023. (Photo by RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:42 PM – Sunday, July 30, 2023

A New Hampshire woman and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti, according to a faith-based humanitarian group who employs the mother as a nurse.

Representatives for the group El Roi Haiti said that Alix Dorsainvil and her young child were kidnapped on Thursday morning near Port-au-Prince.

They were abducted from El Roi Haiti’s campus while “serving in community ministry,” according to El Roi Haiti president and co-founder Jason Brown.

“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family,” Brown said in a statement on Saturday. “Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus.”

Dorsainvil is from New Hampshire and has been living and working in Haiti “for some time now,” according to the group.

She works as a school and community nurse for the organization and is married to its director, with whom she has a child.

On Saturday, a representative for the United States State Department confirmed to the press that the government is aware of allegations of the kidnapping of two American citizens in Haiti.

“We are in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and our U.S. government interagency partners,” the spokesperson maintained. “The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas.”

The reported kidnapping comes only days after the State Department ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government workers and non-emergency U.S. government employees in Haiti on Thursday.

“U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges,” a State Department advisory stated.

The State Department has not provided any more information at this time.

