American Airlines Plane, Army Helicopter Collide Over D.C.; All Passengers Presumed Dead

OAN Staff James Meyers

7:58 AM – Thursday, January 30, 2025

Authorities fear there are no survivors after an American Airlines plane and an Army helicopter collided in midair over Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night. The tragedy has now shifted from a search-and-rescue effort to a recovery mission.

The American Airlines flight 5342, traveling from Wichita, Kansas, collided with the chopper as it was approaching Runway 33 at the D.C. airport around 9 p.m., crashing into the Potomac River, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The American Airlines flight was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, while the Army Black Hawk helicopter was carrying three people, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-D.C.) said.

At least 28 bodies had been recovered by 8 a.m. ET, D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly told reporters, adding that, “We don’t believe there are any survivors.”

At least 14 members of the U.S. Figure Skating team were on the American Airlines flight, with six affiliated with the Skating Club of Boston, the club’s CEO and executive director Doug Zeghibe said, according to WCVB.

“Skating is a very close and tight-knit community. These kids and their parents — they are here at our skating facility in Norwood six, sometimes seven days a week. It is a close, tight bond, and I think for all of us, we have lost family,” Zeghibe said.

The Army helicopter was on a training flight with a crew of three, based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

Additionally, Russian state media confirmed that Russian figure skaters and coaches were also on board the American Airlines flight.

Reagan National airport was closed until at least 11 a.m. ET.

President Donald Trump will speak about the horrific tragedy at 11 a.m. ET, the White House said.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

