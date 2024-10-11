Almost 10M Pounds Of Meat Recalled Due To Listeria Outbreak

(Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:25 AM – Friday, October 11, 2024

BrucePac, a producer of ready-to-eat meat and poultry items, has recalled over 9.9 million pounds of product due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Dozens of recalled products have been distributed to restaurants and institutions nationwide. The affected products may have been used in ready-to-eat products that are “on store shelves or in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” or available for use by restaurants and other establishments, the USDA said.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the issue during routine product testing of finished poultry products, the federal agency said. BrucePac ready-to-eat chicken was identified as the source of listeria, which also could have affected other ready-to-eat meat and poultry products from June 19th to October 8th.

Listeria bacteria is known for causing listeriosis, which is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. Symptoms can include fatigue, muscle aches and fever. An infection can also cause confusion, seizures, stiff neck and headaches.

Meanwhile, the most at-risk are seniors, pregnant women, and people with weaker immune systems.

Currently, there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” the USDA said Wednesday.

“Restaurants, institutions, and other establishments are urged not to serve or use these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the USDA said. “Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

The latest outbreak comes after Boar’s Head had a deadly listeria outbreak that was the country’s largest in over a decade. There have been 59 hospitalizations and 10 deaths since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started an investigation in July.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!