Almost 10K additional photos from Hunter Biden’s laptop surface

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:24 AM – Thursday, June 1, 2023

A new website that launched on Thursday has made a treasure trove of images from Hunter Biden’s notorious laptop accessible to the general public for viewing.

Advertisement

According to Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump administration staff member and founder of the nonprofit organization Marco Polo, hosts the website “BidenLaptopMedia.com,” which took months to develop and will reportedly feature close to 10,000 images spanning from 2008 to 2019.

“It’s taken us a couple of months to, one, go through the photos, about 10,000 of them, and redact the genitalia on the photos,” Ziegler said of the content found on the laptop once owned by President Joe Biden’s son.

“The number one thing we’re about… is truth and transparency,” he continued. “If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they’re going to get it. And we’re not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light.”

Ziegler also pointed out that a number of photographs containing sensitive data, such as those displaying credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, and other financial information, had been blacked out. Additionally, other pictures of Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden, in her underwear were similarly blacked out.

Ziegler shared with the press two previously unseen images among the laptop’s many photographs. In one image from 2018, Hunter Biden was pictured cuddling close to his then-girlfriend Zoe Kestan. The second image was taken from a text message exchange between Hunter and Hallie Biden, the ex-girlfriend of Hunter Biden and widow of Beau Biden, in the same year. It showed a variety of medications and a condom wrapper on a table.

He noted that some of the videos that do not have “news value” will not be included, in order to provide viewers more information about the sort of content that people can anticipate seeing on the website.

“There are, for example, screenshots of Candy Crush games where we are fairly confident in saying there’s absolutely no news value to those,” Zirgler said. “So it’s going to be, I would say, 98% of the photos on the device, around 10,000 in total, although it’ll be slightly less than that.”

“It’s going to be a completely authentic recounting of the photos on the device,” Ziegler added.

Ziegler claimed that the photo project, which will present the images chronologically, covers a “large swath” of the Biden family’s lives and contains a variety of different photos, while also promising that there will not be any explicit images of genitalia visible on the site.

He further emphasized that the Biden family is not the target of a “hit job.”

“There’s a picture of a letter that Hunter’s daughter, Finnegan, wrote to, I assume, troops stationed overseas, like in Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said. “It’s an adorable letter. Finnegan’s around 9 years old at the time, and it definitely paints the Bidens in a good light.”

“We’re not Republican activists. None of us are registered Republicans… In fact, I loved and still love Trump precisely because he wasn’t a standard Republican. So this is not a hit job. We’re going to keep all the photos that paint the Bidens in a good light and keep all the photos that paint the Bidens in a bad light. The American people can judge for themselves what they think about their first family through this,” Ziegler maintained.

He had described his work and effort as “the most thorough exposé of any American first family while they’re in office in the history of America.”

Ziegler expressed that the kind of photos to be shared to the site usually “only become available once the presidential archives are open and those photos only detail his time in the Oval while he was the president.”

The founder also reassured that the website will use a “photo viewing app that will allow users to view the metadata in the photos.”

“They’re going to be able to see where the photo was taken, what time it was taken, if it has latitude and longitude coordinates attached to it,” he said. “They’re going to be able to see if it has metadata like aperture, lighting.”

Additionally, Ziegler mentioned that videos from the laptop would eventually be made accessible to the general public as well through his website. He explained that the reason it will take longer for the films from the laptop to be posted is because his team needs to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to help censor some of the videos, since “there’s so much pornography.”

According to Ziegler, there are “several” dubious images in particular that journalists should look into.

The White House and Hunter Biden’s lawyer have not responded to any requests for comment.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts