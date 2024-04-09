Alleged CIA Officer, Former FBI Caught On Camera Admitting FBI Agents Attended J6: ‘We Can Put Anyone In Jail’

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:52 AM – Tuesday, April 9, 2023

An undercover journalist with a group called Sound Investigations was informed by an alleged Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) official and former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) official that FBI agents had attended the January 6th, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol.

The source also disclosed techniques employed by intelligence agencies to weaken political opponents in the U.S.

An undercover Sound Investigations journalist secretly recorded Gavin O’Blennis, a self-described “contracting officer” for the CIA and former FBI official, as shown on his LinkedIn page, discussing January 6th on a hidden camera, among other controversial topics.

However, even though he claims to be working for the CIA, his current position on LinkedIn says that he works for the U.S. Department Of Homeland Security.

(Photo via: Gavin O’Blennis public LinkedIn page)

Before claiming that around twenty undercover FBI agents were present in the crowd, O’Blennis asserted that former President Donald Trump had incited a riot.

“I thought you said that there were FBI agents in the crowd at J6,” O’Blennis was asked by the undercover journalist.

“There are, there always are, when there’s a big protest in DC, just in case it gets out of hand like that,” he responded, before going on to say “There wasn’t enough to turn that tide.” “I’m talking we maybe had 20. You needed 1,000 to get rid of that crowd,” he said. “Just to go through, to observe, to see what they can hear, you know that kind of thing.”

In the footage, O’Blennis also claims that the FBI did not want the public to be aware that they had agents present, adding that he personally knows agents who were there.

“They work for the agency now,” he said regarding the former FBI agents, whom he claimed were now in the CIA. “Do people know that the Bureau was in the crowd?” the undercover journalist said. “Nope, and they probably never will,” O’Blennis responded.

Previously, in response to Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), FBI Director Christopher Wray maintained during a congressional hearing that he was “not sure there were undercover agents on scene.”

“I do not believe undercover that there were undercover agents on scene,” Wray stated.

O’Blennis continued in the video, going over the strategies that the intelligence community employs against those it believes to be its political rivals.

“You can kinda put anyone in jail if you know what to do … You set ‘em up,” he asserted. “You create the situation where they have no choice but to act on their impulse, and once they act on that impulse, some would call that entrapment.”

“Does the Bureau practice entrapment a lot?” the undercover journalist asked. “We get really close … we get as close as we can,” O’Blennis said. He later goes into detail about the ways that the intelligence agency allegedly uses in regards to American citizens.

“You put a post out there or you have some fake profile say something that triggers, that we know is going to trigger them, right?” O’Blennis continued. “Like we already know your history. If we’re at that point we already know everything about you. So we’re like ‘Oh this will piss him off.’ Sometimes you just light the fuse and wait for it to follow.”

“Nothing like putting out a fake social media thing to like really get people mad,” O’Blennis said in a joking manner. He also highlighted Alex Jones as one target of the intelligence community. “We were after him hardcore.”

“Are you still after him?” the journalist asked. “No, because he’s broke. He got found guilty and had to pay like a hundred million dollars.”

The journalist then went on to ask whether the “goal” was to “bankrupt him,” and O’Blennis responded, “pretty much.”

The undercover reporter later inquired as to whether the FBI had urged the relatives of the Sandy Hook Shooting victims to sue Jones for defamation. O’Blennis responded by outlining their strategy of persuading people in these kind of situations.

“We don’t encourage people,” he said. “We just say ‘there’s no federal statute being broken but you have the option for a civil case and it’s a pretty good case in our opinion.’” “There’s nothing federally we can do … but civilly you can go at him that way and chop his legs off,” O’Blennis added. “We did what we wanted … took his money away. We shut him up for a while.”

