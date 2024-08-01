Alina Habba Condemns Harris For ‘Covering Up’ Biden’s Cognitive Decline: ‘You Have Lied To Us’

Alina Habba, attorney for former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:32 PM – Thursday, August 1, 2024

In Alina Habba’s first podium speech as a senior advisor to Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, she took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democrat presidential nominee.

Habba, who legally represented Trump during his trial, came out guns-a-blazin’ and asserted that Harris is “worse than a socialist” while accusing her of having committed a crime in relation to “covering up” President Joe Biden’s deteriorating mental state.

Although Habba spoke at the Republican National Convention and made a brief appearance at Trump’s rally at his Doral resort, her remarks on Wednesday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, were her first rally appearance as a senior adviser to the campaign.

“Now let me tell you what, Kamala—you are committing a crime,” Habba said. “Because the only co-conspirator I know of the Biden-Harris administration is you. And you have lied to us about President Biden for the last three-and-a-half years,” she added.

According to polls, over 50% of American voters believe that a “cover up” was planned to hide Biden’s declining suitability for office from the public.

92 percent of those who believe there was a cover up, also believe that Harris was at least somewhat responsible for it.

“Let me just tell you, America,” Habba continued, “her policies are the same ones we’ve been living for three-and-a-half years. So don’t get it twisted, they don’t work,” “She is worse than a socialist. She is worse than Bernie Sanders. And guess what, Kamala, you’re gonna lose just like he did,” she concluded.

On Wednesday, thousands of Trump fans flocked to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for his first rally back in the state after he was shot just 17 days earlier at a rally outside Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania is one of the few states that will decide the outcome of the election in November, making it extremely significant in the 2024 election.

Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro made a Harris campaign stop on Monday in a suburb of Philadelphia. Shapiro is also reportedly being considered as a possible running mate for Harris.

After the Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin earlier this month, Habba expressed her excitement at having the opportunity to speak again because she had missed the opportunity to challenge Harris, who had not yet taken over for Biden.

