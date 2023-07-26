Alicia Navarro Found After Missing For 4 Years

Alicia Navarro. (Photo via Glendale Police Department Photo)

OAN’s Noah Herring

6:16 PM – Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Alicia Navarro, a young woman who was described as a high-functioning autistic teen, was found in Montana after being reported missing in 2019.

Navarro reportedly left her Arizona residence in the middle of the night over three years ago on September 15th. She was 14-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

According to police, Navarro, now 18, was found in Montana in a town close to the U.S.-Canadian border after she walked into a local police station alone and identified herself.

“We are happy, and at the same time, we are hopeful we will be able to supply this family with a little more closure,” Glendale Police spokesperson Jose Santiago said.

The girl’s family members described Navarro as a high-functioning autistic young woman who did something that her mother said was “out of her character.”

When Navarro arrived at the Glendale Police Department, officers confirmed her identification and supplied images and recordings of her.

In the videos, she responded to the officials questions, saying “No, no one hurt me.” She also thanked the police for helping her.

Police reported that she was “happy” and “healthy” and is ready to move on and be reunited with her family. Glendale police and FBI agents are currently in Montana investigating the matter.

Alicia’s mom, Jessica Nunez, posted a video on Facebook reacting to the news.

“I do feel that I owe this video to the community and to God. First of all, I want to give glory to God for answering prayers and for this miracle. For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example. Miracles do exist. Never lose hope and always fight. My daughter Alicia Navarro was missing since September 15th, 2019. She has been found safe,” she said.

“This is recent news for me. It was an hour before it was posted on social media and the news. I don’t have details, but the important thing is that she is alive,” Nunez said.

Nunez said she did not give up hope during the four years her daughter was missing.

During that time, the family hired a private investigator who spent up to 50 hours a week working to find the missing girl. Trent Steele, the private investigator who her family hired, reported that he and his team had received hundreds of tips during the search.

It was not revealed to the press what Navarro was up to all this time or even where she was staying. Since she is now 18-years-old, she is technically not legally required to return home, despite her apparent wish to do so.

