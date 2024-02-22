Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Announces Run For Re-Election To House Seat

House Oversight and Accountability Committee member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to reporters as she is joined by fellow House Democrats in the Rayburn House Office Building on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden defied a subpoena from Congress to testify behind closed doors ahead of a House vote on an impeachment inquiry against his father. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:16 AM – Thursday, February 22, 2024

New York Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has announced that she will be running for re-election to her House seat in New York.

Advertisement

The Democrat (D-N.Y.) made the announcement on Thursday, which confirmed what most insiders assumed Ocasio-Cortez would do despite speculation last year that she was considering a Senate run.

The New York Democrat said that she is running for another term in order to establish “a New York where everyone can thrive — not just the 1%.”

“My campaign is part of a movement of everyday working people committed to building a better future for The Bronx and Queens,” she said. “We are in a pivotal moment with so much at stake, and now is not the time to be complacent. We must fight for affordable housing, Medicare for All, reproductive freedom, a bilateral ceasefire in the Middle East, a Green New Deal, millions of good union jobs.”

The “Squad” member will most likely not face much challenges due to New York’s 14th District being majority Democrat. She was easily re-elected in 2022 after receiving more than 70% of the vote.

However, multiple colleagues of AOC could face tougher competition due to their stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

Other members of the “Squad” include Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Summer Lee (D-Pa.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!