Alex, Son Of George Soros And Anthony Weiner’s Ex-Wife Huma Abedin Are Engaged

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:39 PM – Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Hillary Clinton’s former deputy chief of staff, Huma Abedin, and far-left political donor Alex Soros are now engaged, according to sources who spoke with the Page Six outlet.

Back in May, Alex Soros, 38, reportedly proposed to Abedin, 47, at home in New York City before they left for Italy for a ceremonial celebration, Vogue reported.

The controversial Democrat political couple were later seen in Italy vacationing and celebrating their engagement.

“The best way I can describe the relationship is effortless,” said a friend of Abedin who reached out to the outlet. “After a lot of tumultuous years for Huma, she’s relaxed and happy and in love,” the insider added. “He [Alex] literally grew up with his dad hosting and being the biggest Democratic donor in American politics,” the source continued.

The son of billionaire Democrat donor George Soros and Abedin, who is occasionally referred to as a “political insider,” were initially linked earlier this year after the two shared a Valentine’s Day photo from a restaurant in Paris.

Abedin has also been spotted exiting her now-fiancé’s downtown New York City residence a number of times.

“It’s a classic Clinton World couple,” stated a separate former senior Clinton staffer. “Alex is the perfect match for Huma.”

Abedin has long been referred to as Hillary’s “second daughter,” while Alex’s father, George Soros, is worth at least $6.7 billion, according to Forbes. George Soros recently announced his intentions to eventually hand over his empire to his son, Alex. The senior Soros was one of the top 10 contributors to Hillary’s 2016 presidential campaign, giving the campaign more than $9.5 million.

In February, the two had traveled to Munich, Germany, coinciding with the time frame of the Munich Security Conference, an annual international security policy conference that draws in powerful world leaders.

Previously, disgraced former Democrat Congressman Anthony Weiner and Abedin were married from 2010 to 2017. Weiner later entered a guilty plea to one charge of providing pornographic content to a minor child. A divorce was subsequently filed by his wife, Abedin, right before Weiner entered the guilty plea. He was given a sentence of 21 months in federal prison in September 2017.

This will be Alex Soros’s first marriage.

