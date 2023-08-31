Alex Murdaugh Loses Phone Privileges In Prison After Media Call

Alex Murdaugh cries while listening to his son Buster Murdaugh testify during Alex Murdaugh’s trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)

5:07 PM – Thursday, August 31, 2023

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, who is serving a life sentence, has lost his phone privileges in prison after speaking to the media for a documentary without permission, according to records and the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The disgraced South Carolina lawyer read his journal entries on a phone call with his lawyer, Jim Griffin, who recorded the call and released it to the media, which is a violation of the rules, the Corrections Department said in a statement.

“The department believes that victims of crime should not have to see or hear the person who victimized them or their family member on the news. Inmates lose the privilege of speaking to the news media when they enter the SCDC,” the statement said.

This comes after the former attorney was convicted in March of killing his wife and adult son in 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Additionally, Murdaugh used another inmate’s PIN for a phone call which also violates prison rules, the Corrections Department said.

Furthermore, while losing his phone he will lose access to his tablet computer and will not be allowed to buy items from the prison canteen for an entire month.

“The department will determine when and if inmate Murdaugh will earn the opportunity to be issued a tablet again,” a spokesperson told the Daily Beast.

According to the incident report, the prison warden received a report from the Office of the Inspector General on August 15th, claiming Murdaugh took part in an interview with Fox Nation.

Prosecutors during the trial claimed Murdaugh murdered his wife, Margaret, and son Paul on June 7, 2021, to gain compassion and distract from financial crimes.

According to experts, the convicted murderer is expected to plead guilty in federal court next month to separate charges that he stole millions from clients, court records show.

