Alec Baldwin’s fatal on-set ‘Rust’ shooting charges dropped

Alec Baldwin on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 1:00 PM – Thursday, April 20, 2023

Actor Alec Baldwin’s lawyers have announced that manslaughter charges against him for the on-set fatal shooting of movie cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have been dropped.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” said attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

The announcement came Thursday, which is the day that the film was set to resume production.

The incident occurred had in the October of 2021. Baldwin was filming a scene where he was using a prop gun. In the tragedy, the revolver discharged and struck Hutchins in the chest. She was quickly flown to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Baldwin’s co-defendant Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the ex-Rust armorer, still has charges standing against her.

The case was set to go to trial in May. Before the manslaughter charge was dropped against Baldwin, both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed pleaded not guilty.

This is a breaking story

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts