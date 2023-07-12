Alabama: 8-year-old boy arrested after stealing car, prompting police chase

(Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Abril Elfi

5:52 PM – Wednesday, July 12, 2023

An eight-year-old boy was arrested by Montgomery, Alabama police after he robbed a car at gunpoint and then led authorities on a riveting chase.

According to Maj. Saba Coleman, shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a robbery report in the 000 block of West Fairview Avenue in Montgomery. The police quickly discovered that a minor had carjacked someone at gunpoint.

Coleman reported that police attempted to stop the stolen car near East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road, however, the young driver resisted, which led to the chase.

The identified child, whose name has not been publicly reported, was caught soon after and taken into custody at the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility after the police pursuit resulted in the child colliding with another car and escaping on foot.

“Whenever I realized it was a little boy, I knew I had to follow them and make sure no one got hit and that he got caught because don’t want him driving all over Montgomery, causing more accidents or hurting himself or hurting other people,” said witness Snake Knapp. “I think parents just really need to know where their kids are, what their kids are doing, and just talk to them about these kinds of things.”

The young boy was charged with first-degree robbery, evasion attempts, and gun possession.

Officers at the scene were successful in locating the firearm that was used in the carjacking, Coleman stated. The child reportedly refused to stop for authorities during the pursuit and drove on the opposite side of the road.

There were no reported injuries.

