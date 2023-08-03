Al Sharpton Ridiculed Amid Response To Trump Indictment

(Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:18 PM – Thursday, August 3, 2023

Civil rights leader Al Sharpton, was mocked by conservatives after his response regarding former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

Advertisement

On Thursday, during MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Sharpton compared the recent Trump indictment to if James Madison or Thomas Jefferson had “tried to overthrow the government.” The leader’s remarks were mocked on social media since the Founding Fathers were key figures in the American Revolution against British rule.

“One day, our children’s children will read American history, and can you imagine our reading that James Madison or Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government so they could stay in power? That’s what we’re looking at,” Sharpton said. “We’re looking at American history, and how it will play out is going to be very important.”

Trump was indicted on Tuesday on four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States over his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It is believed that Sharpton confused the current indictment with Trump’s prior arraignment regarding January 6, 2021, trying to make the point that the revered Founding Fathers would never try to “overthrow the government.”

Soon after his remarks, memes of a confused Sharpton started flowing on social media. Commenters mocked his remarks due to the fact that both Madison and Jefferson did “overthrow the government” while the British still ruled the country.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts