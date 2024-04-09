Aimee Harris Sentenced To 1 Month In Prison For Taking Ashley Biden’s Controversial Diary

Aimee Harris, left, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in New York. The Florida mother has been sentenced to a month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling President Joe Biden’s daughter’s diary four years ago. (AP Photo/Larry Neumeister)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:21 PM – Tuesday, April 9, 2023

Aimme Harris, a Florida woman who found and later sold President Joe Biden’s daughter’s journal to the activist group Project Veritas, was given a one-month prison sentence and three years of supervised release on Tuesday.

Two months after Aimee Harris missed the initial sentencing date due to “an illness,” Judge Laura Taylor Swain handed down the sentence.

Although they did charge her with subverting the political process, the penalty is much harsher than what prosecutors had previously requested.

“She wrongfully exploited her physical access to the intimate belongings of someone whom she did not know personally, but knew as a public figure who whose property would fetch a handsome price tag,” prosecutors said. “Stealing personal belongings of a candidate’s family member, and selling them to an organization to exploit them for political gain, was wrong and illegal no matter the political agenda.”

In June 2020, Ashley Biden moved out of a friend’s home in Delray Beach, Florida, but left behind many personal items, according to the prosecution. She was given permission by the house’s owner to retain the belongings there.

Federal prosecutors claim that after Ashley moved out, Harris moved in, found the belongings, and decided to sell them with another defendant, Robert Kurlander. They first gave the information to the Trump campaign team, but they were turned down. Afterwards, they made the decision to sell the diary to Project Veritas, a conservative activist group.

In August 2022, Harris and Kurlander entered a guilty plea to a conspiracy charge, acknowledging that Project Veritas had given them $20,000 in payment.

“Highly personal entries” were found in the journal, according to the DOJ.

Although the journal’s contents were not published by Project Veritas, entries eventually surfaced online. One of these entries allegedly stated that now-President Joe Biden would consistently ask his daughter, Ashley, to take showers with him. The alleged diary entry stated, “I remember… showers with my dad (probably not appropriate).”

