AI-Generated Photo of Explosion at Pentagon Causes Markets to Dip

OAN’s Noah Herring

11:00 AM – Monday, May 22, 2023

A fake, AI-Generated image of an explosion at the Pentagon caused markets to temporarily dip.

Monday morning, the image of the explosion went viral on Twitter with multiple “Breaking News” accounts reporting on it. After the spread of the photo, the market briefly dipped, but has since recovered.

The original tweet has since been taken down and a Pentagon spokesperson has confirmed the explosion did not happen. Arlington PD made a tweet on Monday stating, “There is NO Explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon reservation, and there is no immediate danger or hazards to the public”

Several major U.S. companies and some government officials have raised concerns over the threats of AI and its development. Some leaders in the tech industry, including Elon Musk, have pressured AI labs to slow the development of the technology. Geoffrey Hinton, who is nicknamed the “Godfather of AI”, has warned that AI can be utilized and exposed by “bad actors.”

AI deepfakes have spread throughout social media since AI technology, like Open AI’s Chat GPT, have surfaced. With the ability to write college-level essays, multiple public school systems have banned the use of AI technology over concerns of the students using it to cheat on homework and tests. Multiple major companies have also started to ban the use of AI over concerns of sensitive information being leaked.

