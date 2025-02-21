AG Pam Bondi: Epstein Documents Are On My Desk, Ready To Be Examined And Released

US Attorney General Pam Bondi (R) swears in Kash Patel as FBI Director in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington DC, On February 21, 2025. (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:29 PM – Friday, February 21, 2025

President Donald Trump’s new U.S. attorney general, Pam Bondi, alluded to plans on Friday to soon make the explosive documents pertaining to pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s case publicly accessible.

In an appearance with Fox News‘ “America Reports,” Bondi explained that “a lot of documents” pertaining to the deceased pedophile’s case are currently “on her desk” — awaiting examination.

Bondi noted that reviewing and releasing the papers was a “directive” from the GOP president himself, and that she was briefed on them soon after being confirmed to her prominent position in the Trump administration.

Bondi was questioned on the anticipated Epstein document release during a live broadcast on Friday afternoon.

“The [Department of Justice] may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients – [but] will that really happen?” Bondi was asked.

AG Bondi: “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review. That has been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that, I’m reviewing JFK files, MLK files. That’s all in the process of being reviewed, because that was done at the directive of the president from all of these agencies,” Bondi explained during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) outside of Washington, D.C. “Donald Trump doesn’t make empty promises. I think promises made, promises kept. And that’s why we’re all there to carry out his directive about making America safe and prosperous.”

Bondi was then asked if she had seen anything so far among the documents that has shocked her, to which she responded: “Not yet.”

Before allegedly committing suicide in a New York City prison cell in August 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking allegations, the 66-year-old disgraced financier had a long list of extremely affluent and powerful contacts — due to his sex trafficking services that he disguised as massage services.

The majority of Epstein’s “employees” were vulnerable minors who were desperate for cash. He also trafficked girls in the Caribbean that were as young as 11-years-old — up until 2018, according to a lawsuit filed by former U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George.

Decades of prominent names were among the more than 170 individuals connected to the disturbed Epstein, according to court documents that were made public in January 2024.

The documents were also upheld by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who made headlines after telling the press that she was involved with the Royal Family’s Prince Andrew — when she was 17.

