AG: Florida Man Indicted In New Jersey After Boarding Amtrak Train With ‘Small Arsenal’ Of Weapons

(Photo via: Miami-Dade Corrections)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:54 PM – Saturday, April 19, 2025

A Florida man has been indicted in New Jersey, after allegedly bringing a “small arsenal” of weapons onto an Amtrak train.

Advertisement

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office stated this week that Jeffrey O. Kennerk, 34, of Fort Lauderdale, was found on January 3rd aboard a train with a collection of assault rifles, large-capacity magazines, handguns, silencers, and a rigged rifle that discharged during his arrest at the Trenton Transit Center.

“This defendant allegedly hauled a small arsenal of deadly weapons and ammunition through busy transit stations, and on a train filled with passengers,” Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. “He allegedly left a suitcase containing assorted weapons and ammunition – including an assault rifle – in the concourse of Newark Penn Station, where anyone could have been harmed by them. If not for the outstanding police work done in this matter, we can only imagine where this defendant and these weapons would have ended up.”

The case began when a New Jersey Transit Police officer was alerted to an unattended black-and-white zebra-print suitcase near the Newark subway entrance.

Upon inspection, investigators discovered a handgun loaded with an 18-round magazine. They also uncovered a fully loaded AR-style magazine with .223 ammunition, and a plastic bag containing two boxes of 9mm rounds and four boxes of .223 ammunition.

In a second compartment of the suitcase, authorities allegedly found a loaded Zastava Arms AK-47-style rifle along with several additional loaded magazines.

According to prosecutors, Kennerk had briefly left the suitcase unattended while he purchased an Amtrak ticket to Virginia. He boarded the train in Newark but was intercepted by police at the following stop in Trenton.

During his arrest, officials recovered even more weapons and ammunition, including an AR-15-style rifle disassembled into its upper and lower receivers, numerous extended magazines, multiple handguns, and a stockpile of ammunition.

Authorities also seized another rifle chambered in .300 AAC Blackout, the attorney general’s office reported.

“The officer placed the muzzle into the suitcase pointed at the ground and attempted to remove one of the handkerchiefs to render it safe, at which time the firearm discharged without the officer engaging the trigger, indicating that the gun was allegedly booby-trapped,” the statement said.

Additionally, investigators discovered four silencers and hollow point ammunition in both 9mm and .22 long rifle calibers.

Kennerk was indicted on several second-degree charges, including possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, three counts of unlawful possession of an assault firearm, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

He also faces fourth-degree charges, including two counts of unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, and one count each of unlawful possession of hollow-nose ammunition, unlawful possession of a silencer, endangering another person, and causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!