AG-Designate Pam Bondi Clashes With Democrat Senators During Confirmation

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:25 PM – Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, appeared at her Congressional confirmation hearing on Wednesday, vowing that partisan “politics will not play a part” in her duties, and as long as an individual hasn’t broken the law, they have nothing to worry about.

Bondi clashed with Democrat senators while undergoing fierce questioning as to whether she would prosecute Trump’s political opponents.

Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who previously floated the now-debunked “Russian collusion” theory during the 2016 election, questioned whether or not Bondi would prosecute Special Counsel Jack Smith and former Rep. Liz Cheney.

Cheney has been accused of witness tampering whilst on the Jan. 6 committee, with convincing evidence at hand that Trump has highlighted prior on Truth Social.

“We have had no discussions about Liz Cheney,” Bondi responded, describing the questions as “hypotheticals” while pushing back on Schiff’s own failures.

“You know what we should be worried about, the crime rate in California is through the roof. Your robberies are 87% higher than the national average,” she noted.

Trump has accused Cheney and Smith of “political prosecution,” after they both allegedly tampered with evidence and witnesses in addition to destroying evidence pertaining to their investigations into him.

“Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of his ‘boss,’ Crooked Joe Biden, so he ends up writing yet another ‘Report’ based on information that the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs ILLEGALLY DESTROYED AND DELETED, because it showed how totally innocent I was, and how completely guilty Nancy Pelosi, and others, were. Jack is a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the Election, which I won in a landslide. THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN!!!” Trump wrote in a Monday Truth Social post.

Bondi went on to explain that she would not order investigations stemming simply from political feuds, which is seemingly the exact conduct that the DOJ under the Biden administration has been accused of.

“No one will be prosecuted, investigated because they are a political opponent. That’s what we’ve seen from the last four years in this administration. It will be prosecuted based on the facts and the law and fairly,” she stated.

“Every case will be done on a case-by-case basis. No one should be prosecuted for political purposes.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s interrogation of Bondi continued, laser focused on Bondi’s intentions on going after Trump’s political opponents.

Bondi was repeatedly interrupted throughout the hearing.

At one point, the Florida-based designate defended Trump’s pick for FBI Director, Kash Patel, a Trump ally and former federal prosecutor at the Department of Justice. Patel has raised eyebrows among bureaucrats and officials in Washington, D.C., due to his book titled “Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy.” In the book, he calls for a “comprehensive housecleaning” of the Justice Department, along with a thorough list of individuals who were involved in the “deep state.”

Bondi responded to questioning regarding Patel’s reported list, issuing support for Patel while adding that there would never be an “enemies list” within the DOJ.

“Senator, to cut to the chase, you are clearly talking about Kash Patel. I don’t believe he has an enemies list. He made a quote on TV which I have not heard…But I know Kash Patel has had 60 jury trials as a public defender, and as a prosecutor. He has great experience in the intel department, department of defense,” she added.

