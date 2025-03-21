After Meeting With Trump, UAE Announces $1.4T Investment In U.S.

A flag garden in the colours of the United Arab Emirates is set up along the beach in front of the Burj Al-Arab building, to celebrate the annual UAE flag day in Dubai on November 3, 2023. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:05 PM – Friday, March 21, 2025

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that they have decided to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States’ economy over the next decade — following a meeting between a UAE official and President Donald Trump.

The announcement came after an anticipated meeting between President Trump and an Emirati official took place this week, according to a White House official, in addition to a scheduled dinner that Vice President JD Vance and a number of Cabinet members held with the UAE delegation.

“The official said the agreement resulted from a meeting that Trump held on Tuesday with UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed in the Oval Office and a dinner that Vice President JD Vance and several Cabinet members held with the UAE delegation, which included the heads of major UAE sovereign wealth funds and corporations,” Reuters reported.

Some political analysts have claimed that following years of strengthened relations between the United Arab Emirates and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, the UAE has significantly heightened its confidence in the second Trump administration. Newsweek reported in December 2024 that $1.5 billion in capital was raised from the UAE and Qatar for Kushner’s investment firm.

The UAE’s most recent investment in the U.S. will “substantially increase the UAE’s existing investments in the U.S. economy” in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and American manufacturing — according to a U.S. official who spoke to Reuters, confirming the meeting and outcome.

The deal also comes after the 47th president announced in January that Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a Trump ally, would invest $20 billion to build data centers across the United States. Sajwani noted that he hopes to eventually invest “even more” if the opportunity “[allows] us.” He was captured in a photograph with Trump and Elon Musk at the president’s most recent New Year’s celebration at Mar-a-Lago.

Arabic to English translation: “A new year and a new beginning with US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago.”

Meanwhile, the energy investment company XRG, which is owned by the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC), has also announced a commitment to support natural gas production in the U.S. and exports, with “additional plans to make substantial investments in US assets across gas, chemicals, energy infrastructure and low carbon solutions.”

In addition, Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) reportedly plans to invest in a new aluminum smelter in the U.S. — which the Trump administration says could almost double U.S. domestic aluminum production.

“These significant investments underscore the close ties between the United States and the United Arab Emirates,” the White House noted, as well as fostering “the strong relationship” between Trump and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

After the UAE official’s visit, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, explaining that their discussions touched on a number of ways for the two countries to increase their partnership.

“The evening demonstrated the long-standing ties and bonds of friendship between our countries. UAE and the U.S. have long been partners in the work to bring peace and security to the Middle East and the World.”

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed has “praised President Donald Trump’s leadership and economic policies, noting their significant role in stimulating foreign direct investment and fostering robust economic partnerships,” according to a release from the UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C.

