Additional pics and videos emerge of Hunter Biden smoking crack, driving 172mph to Vegas

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, looks on during a state dinner at the White House on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Modi as part of his first official state visit to the United States. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:20 PM – Sunday, July 2, 2023

Hundreds of recently posted images and videos from President Joe Biden’s son’s abandoned laptop have surfaced, showing Hunter Biden purportedly videotaping himself smoking crack cocaine behind the wheel of a car in 2018, which is the same year he also took a picture of himself going 172mph in a Porsche on his way to Vegas.

According to images published by Marco Polo, a charity led by former Donald Trump staffer Garrett Ziegler, President Biden’s 53-year-old son Hunter is seen flashing what seems to be a crack pipe and smoking it while driving through a quiet area in Arlington, Virginia, on June 12th, 2018.

The website’s “About” section says, “Marco Polo is a nonprofit research group exposing corruption & blackmail.”

He is shown to be speeding to Las Vegas less than two months later on August 1st, when he took a series of photos of the dashboard, displaying to viewers that he was traveling at least 172 miles per hour.

The photos were discovered on Hunter’s notorious laptop that he had left at a Delaware computer repair shop, which also reportedly had messages to numerous women who had been waiting for him to arrive in Sin City for a “hot tub party.”

“I don’t have a bathing suit and I really really wanted to wear a cute bathing suit,’ one woman named “Cheryl,” wrote to Biden’s son. “But I don’t have any money to buy one so then I’m just going to have to be naked right?”

Another woman wrote him, saying “Honestly babe, the problem is you have too many girls there.”

She continued, saying “I understand you like a lot of girls. That’s fine do one at a time.”

The Vegas excursion appears to have occurred during Hunter Biden’s weeks-long drug and party bender, which he acknowledged during a January 2019 discussion with a sex worker that was recorded on tape when he neglected to turn off his laptop camera after initiating sex.

The speeding incident was just one of numerous instances in which Biden seemed to flout traffic and safety restrictions while taking photos of himself.

In the aforementioned Virginia incident, Biden is seen driving down Old Dominion Drive near the Washington Golf and Country Club while holding a different crack pipe.

According to the information submitted by Marco Polo, Biden was driving himself to Washington Dulles Airport after missing his flight to Los Angeles the day before. While neither of the encounters resulted in an accident, Biden’s 2021 book “Beautiful Things” recounted one such occurrence.

On October 27th, 2016, the only-living Biden son “nodded off behind the wheel” while high and traveling on a freeway outside of Palm Springs, California.

“Waking up an instant later, I found myself in midair, the car having jumped a soft curb on the passing lane and soaring at eighty miles an hour into a cloudless blue sky, heading into the gulch that divided I-10,” he wrote.

“The car spun into the westbound lanes–the same direction as the oncoming traffic. Miraculously, there was a gap in the traffic until my car stopped dead in the emergency lane, hissing and coughing.”

While Hunter has now reportedly recovered from his drug addiction, the ramifications of his past drug usage and laptop photographs and data continue to haunt him. He is also currently facing a civil lawsuit from the Delaware computer repair business owner John Paul Mac Isaac.

Isaac launched a defamation action last year, stating that Hunter adamantly denied and falsely asserted for years that the laptop was not his, but had been stolen or hacked.

Hunter has also agreed to plead guilty to federal tax and firearms charges following a years-long inquiry of his tax affairs by U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss.

Photo credit: Marco Polo (bidenlaptopmedia.com)

Update: Added screenshot image to article.

