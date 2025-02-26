Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, Known For Roles In ‘Gossip Girl’ And ‘EuroTrip’ Dies At 39

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg of the film “Mysterious Skin” poses for portraits during the 2005 Sundance Film Festival January 28, 2005 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

11:24 AM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in hit television shows like “Gossip Girl,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and in films like “Eurotrip” and “Harriet the Spy” — has passed away at the age of 39.

On Wednesday, just after 8 a.m. local time, Trachtenberg was found dead inside of her New York City apartment. Trachtenberg’s mother discovered her body.

While her cause of death has not yet been released, the actress had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications.

She began acting at a very young age. Trachtenberg first appeared in over 100 commercials before she transitioned to bigger television and film roles.

Some of her most notable acting jobs include:

The Adventures of Pete & Pete (1994–1996): Portrayed Nona F. Mecklenberg.

Harriet the Spy (1996): Starred as Harriet.

All My Children (1993–1996): Played Lily Montgomery.

Meego (1997): Starred as Maggie Parker, a role that earned her a Young Artist Award.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (2000–2003): Portrayed Dawn Summers, Buffy’s younger sister.

EuroTrip (2004): Starred as Jenny.

Ice Princess (2005): Played Casey Carlyle.

Gossip Girl (2008–2012): Played Georgina Sparks, a recurring character.

17 Again (2009): Portrayed Maggie O’Donnell

Mercy (2009–2010): Starred as Nurse Chloe Payne.

Criminal Minds (2013): Guest-starred as Diane Turner in the episode “Zugzwang.”

NCIS: Los Angeles (2013): Appeared as Lily Lockhart in the episode “Red Part Two.”

Sleepy Hollow (2015): Featured as Abigail Adams in the episode “The Sisters Mills.”

