Actress Cynthia Erivo To Portray Jesus In ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ At The Hollywood Bowl

Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

11:29 AM – Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Actress Cynthia Erivo’s next role will be in another musical, except this time, she will be depicting the most well-known historical figure of all time — Jesus Christ.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the three-time Oscar nominee and “Wicked” star would be playing the Biblical Jesus (Yeshua) in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which will be shown at the Hollywood Bowl.

Previously, in an all-female cast recording of the musical for the 2020 album “She Is Risen,” Erivo also played Mary Magdalene, the woman who, in the Bible, Jesus healed from demonic possession and who was present at his crucifixion and resurrection.

The Los Angeles venue will host performances by the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winners in the upcoming musical on August 1st through the 3rd.

“Just a little busy this Summer,” wrote in an Instagram story about the news. “😉 Can’t wait!!”

Additionally, the show’s press release stated that its rendition of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” the rock opera portraying the last days of Jesus Christ, will feature music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice.

According to the Hollywood Reporter outlet, Erivo will also be hosting the 78th Annual Tony Awards in June.

After the news of Erivo depicting Jesus surfaced this week, many Christians have now been criticizing her and the program’s directors for choosing a woman to play the role of Jesus, among a slew of other offences, citing the “disrespect” and degradation being carried out.

“I am absolutely disgusted at just how demonic it’s become and how willing people like yourself are willing to blaspheme, degrade, insult and sh*t on billions of Christians – if you really want to push the envelope why don’t you portray Mohammed and let’s see how that’s received,” said one online user, referencing how in France, a teacher named Samuel Paty had been the target of ongoing Muslim threats in 2020 after he showed cartoons of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad during a lesson about freedom of speech. An 18-year-old Muslim refugee ended up beheading Paty with a cleaver.

