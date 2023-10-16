Activist Hackers Group Attack Guatemala Government Webpages

Police officers stand guard as indigenous women burn incense outside the Constitutional Court during the “March of the Flowers” to demand the resignation of judicial officials accused of generating an electoral crisis in Guatemala ahead of a runoff vote, in Guatemala City on July 23, 2023. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

10:08 AM – Monday, October 16, 2023

An activist hackers group attacked multiple Guatemalan government webpages.

On Saturday, the activist group called “Anonymous” disabled several government web pages in support of protests led by left-wing organizations in the country.

For roughly two weeks, protesters have been urging for the resignation of the country’s Attorney General (AG) Consuelo Porras, claiming she has interfered in the popular vote that made progressive Bernardo Arevalo the president-elect.

Guatemalan authorities told the Associated Press that the hacking attack was a matter of “national security.” The hackers claimed that everything they do is to “support humanity” and fight against “corruption and impunity.”

Meanwhile, during the protests, police response has continued to increase but Guatemalan activist groups have continued to urge people to keep resisting.

Posting on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter, hackers under the handle @AnonGTReloaded announced, “This October 14 #Anonymous will attack the Government of Guatemala, but this time we do not come alone.”

Thousands of activists have demanded Porras and prosecutors Rafael Curruchiche and Cinthia Monterroso, as well as Judge Fredy Orellana to all resign from their positions.

Additionally, Miguel Martinez, former official and close friend of current President Alejandro Giammattei, was surrounded by protesters leaving Mass in Antigua.

Protesters accused Martinez of corruption but he is not known to be under investigation by the prosecutor’s office.

