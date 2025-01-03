Canadian actor Elliot Page attends Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” 4th and final season premiere at the Egyptian theatre in Los Angeles, August 5, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Elliot Page, a Canadian-born actor previously known as Ellen Page, who now identifies as a transgender man, is promising children “happiness” if they decide to go through with a gender transition.

“My message to my younger self would just be like, ‘You know who you are,’ and, ‘Please embrace that,’” Page said in a video posted to social media by the far-left group American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). “Elliot Page said it best,” the activist organization wrote in a caption. “Trans people know who we are, and we should be free to embrace our authentic selves.”

On ACLU’s website, its homepage also states: “With trans justice, immigrant rights, and more of our civil liberties at risk, we’re building a firewall for freedom to protect everyone’s rights before the Trump administration takes office.”

Soon after, conservative social media users flocked to the ACLU post, accusing the group of “hypocrisy” for using the term “authentic selves” in relation to Page, and arguing that identifying as a gender different from one’s biological sex is typically perceived as inauthentic appropriation.

“I understood my truth,” the “Juno” movie star continued. “I felt it very strongly, and it was all of these external forces and noises that pushed and pulled and made me sort of lose track of who I was.” “And so, I guess to my younger self, I’d say that discomfort and that pain you’re feeling—that is not yours; that is theirs.” “Just keep going on the journey of embracing who you truly are, and that’s what’s going to lead you to happiness,” the actor concluded.

However, what if someone goes through the lengthy process of transitioning to the opposite gender, only to later stop feeling symptoms of their gender dysphoria? A Google AI Overview search stated that: “A large-sample study found that detransitioners often have difficulty finding help from medical, mental health, or LGBTQ communities. They may also experience negative reactions from these communities.”

So, in essence, if one’s feelings of being a different gender ever change in the future, they shouldn’t expect to receive help or any kind of assistance from the LGBTQ community, or even the medical or psychiatric community, which initially uplifted them in the first place. Additionally, they should also expect negative backlash and possible condemnation by these groups, according to Google’s AI response tool.

On X, social media users in favor of child mutilation and gender transitions offered their thoughts as well.

“1. Detransitioners are very rare 2. Being a detransitoner means you can very easily become an anti trans grifter, making yourself a lot of money…” posted left-wing X user @DanteofAlmeida.

Gender dysphoria refers to when an individual experiences a sense of unease or dissatisfaction due to a “mismatch” between their assigned sex at birth and the gender that they “feel inside” internally.

In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) removed “gender identity disorder” [gender dysphoria] from its global manual of mental illness diagnoses, CBS News reported.

According to the BBC, Dr. Lale Say, an official at the WHO, stated: “It was taken out from mental health disorders because we had a better understanding that this was not actually a mental health condition, and leaving it there was causing stigma.”

However, as one could expect from the WHO, the doctor refrained from explaining why it’s no longer considered a mental illness.

The Merck Manuals, which describes itself as “the global standard in medical reference for Doctors, Students & Consumers,” stated that: “The World Health Organization made this change, in part, to reduce stigma for an already stigmatized condition.” So essentially, global institutions took away the mental health label so that these individuals would face less discrimination. Yet, this still doesn’t really explain why it’s no longer considered a mental disorder.

Page, who had her breasts removed in 2021 at the age of 34 after coming out as transgender the year before, has also previously encouraged transgenderism among young people. This month, as Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in a case involving Tennessee’s legislation prohibiting sex change medications and surgeries for minors who have gender dysphoria, Page also staged a rally outside the Supreme Court.

