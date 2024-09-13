ABC Presidential Debate Moderator Linsey Davis Was A Member Of The Same Sorority As Kamala Harris

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris debate for the first time during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:50 PM – Friday, September 13, 2024

Linsey Davis, one of the ABC News moderators who relayed questions in Tuesday’s presidential debate, has been revealed to be a sorority sister of Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Viewers of the debate noticed Davis’s numerous attempts to “fact-check” Republican candidate Donald Trump, while allowing Harris to easily slide through the debate without any pushback in real time.

Harris joined the sorority during her undergraduate days at Howard university in 1986, graduating with a bachelor of arts (BA).

Davis, on the other hand, joined the sorority as an undergraduate at the University of Virginia, where she graduated from in 1999 with a bachelor’s in psychology.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is the first African American sorority in the United States, founded in 1908.

“The fact that Kamala Harris and Linsey Davis are members of the same sorority (Alpha Kappa Alpha – Howard and UVA respectively) is relevant with respect to potential bias,” an X (Twitter) user wrote.

In one of the loudest interjections in the debate, Davis attempted to fact-check Trump’s abortion claim live, following Trump referencing former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s 2019 comments about aborting babies after birth.

“There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born,” Davis responded to Trump’s comments, prompting conservatives to point out that six states as well as the District of Columbia (DC) do not have any limits in place on the procedure.

“Biased ABC anchor Linsey Davis teams up with Vice President Kamala Harris to attack former President Donald Trump on abortion,” wrote Tom Olohan, a writer for the conservative Media Research Center.

“ABC is making a huge mistake by trying to fact check this live. They’re only proving how biased they are. Harris fabricated an attack on Trump over IVF. ABC sat there and said nothing,” wrote Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary during the Bush administration.

“Linsey Davis completely interjects herself into the debate to help Kamala. No surprise at all there,” OutKick founder Clay Travis wrote in a post on X.

Harris was not fact-checked when she falsely claimed that Trump was behind the Heritage Project’s “Project 2025,” and she also falsely claimed that Trump wanted to ban IVF treatment, so the former GOP president was forced to fact-check her himself in real time during the debate.

Following the debate, the Harris campaign called for a second debate, which Trump responded to by stating that he does not believe there needs to be a second debate, as he won the first. Harris previously disregarded a proposed Fox News debate, which would not have been as unfair and bias in her favor like ABC News’ recent event.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I want a rematch,’” Trump wrote on Trump social.

