ABC Host Shocked As Polling Shows Biden-Trump In A Presidential Tie

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:51 PM – Monday, September 4, 2023

George Stephanopoulos, an ABC News host, was shocked by a recent poll of the potential Biden-Trump rematch in the 2024 election.

On Sunday, the host appeared stunned as he reacted to a Wall Street Journal poll released over the weekend showing support among Donald Trump and Joe Biden split directly down the middle at 46% support each if the 2024 presidential elections were held that day.

“It is kind of shocking in a way, that despite all of the baggage that Donald Trump carries, he’s tied with Joe Biden right now,” Stephanopoulos said.

As reported in the poll, in a head-to-head test that excluded other candidates, Trump and Biden were tied, with 46% each and 8% undecided.

Reportedly when questioned about the indictments against Trump in the poll, more than 60% of Republican primary supporters said the various criminal accusations were politically motivated and without substance.

Another 78% reportedly believed Trump’s actions following the 2020 election were necessary to assure an accurate vote.

However, only 16% believe Trump improperly attempted to block Congress from recognizing the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Despite the indictments and legal troubles, Trump remains the GOP front-runner.

