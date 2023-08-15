Abbott Tells Aussie Traveler Complaining About ‘Too Many U.S. Flags’ To Go Back To Australia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:36 PM – Tuesday, August 15, 2023

In reaction to a viral video that was shared on social media platforms, Governor Greg Abbott advised an Australian woman who complained about “too many American flags” in the U.S. to return to her home country.

Mia Chloe, also known as @meanderwithmia on the platform TikTok, frequently posts about “traveling the world on a budget & no brain cells,” according to her account bio. She had mentioned the number of American flags she saw on her trip to the United States in a video released just a few days ago.

“I’m just going to say it. There are too many American flags. They’re on houses. They’re on cars. Some are on couch cushions,” Chloe said. “You’re the only country that I know that does this.”

In response to the woman’s rant, Abbott (R-Texas) tweeted, “Go back to Australia,” accompanied with eight American flag emojis. Chloe boldly claimed that the only time she had seen an Australian flag was on the renowned Sydney Harbour Bridge.

“Could not tell you what it looks like,” she said. “I know it’s blue and it’s got some stars on it but I think I could draw the American flag from memory.”

“I think I could make a bloody sculpture out of it,” she continued, now referencing the American flag. “That’s how many times I’ve seen it. It’s enough. Let’s pull back on it, OK. Let’s stay humble.”

In her other social media videos, Chloe claimed that American supermarkets and grocery stores are “a trap.” She mentioned how she had walked inside a Walmart store and spent four hours shopping but only purchased three items.

In another video, she expressed disbelief and even sarcastically apologized to Midwest residents in the U.S., declaring Kansas “unlivable” due to the weather.

“I’m currently in Kansas,” she posted in an Aug. 4 video. “Even though it’s blue skies right now. Give it an hour and it’s going to be thunder storming, there’s going to be lighting. You’re going to get stuck in a f****** hail shower.”

Abbott’s reaction and follow-up response regarding the opinionated TikToker received an influx of positive reactions and retweets from other social media users. The Texas governor’s patriotism was praised by both Americans and even other Australians, who expressed embarrassment at the woman’s “hot” take, calling it “embarrassing” and “immature.”

