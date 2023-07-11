Abbott appoints Angela Colmenero as new attorney general

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 08: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in the state Capitol on June 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

1:21 PM – Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Angela Colmenero, a longtime aide, to serve as the state’s second acting attorney general, following the impeachment of Ken Paxton during his trial for alleged misconduct and crimes, according to the governor’s office.

Advertisement

Abbott announced on Monday that Colmenero is expected to replace John Scott, who was appointed in May as a temporary interim Attorney General (AG) of Texas.

Former AG Ken Paxton now awaits trial in the state Senate that could result in his removal. The trial is scheduled to begin on September 5th.

“John Scott faithfully executed his duties as the interim Attorney General of Texas, and I thank him for his leadership in stepping up to serve his fellow Texans in this role,” said Governor Abbott.

In a statement made on Monday evening, Scott said that he was grateful for having filled the position but that he preferred to return to private practice.

Prior to being announced as interim Attorney General, Colmenero was the deputy chief of staff after she served as principal deputy general counsel to the governor since November 2021.

“Today, under authorities granted by the Texas Constitution, I appoint Angela Colmenero to serve as interim Attorney General of Texas. In addition to her time in the Office of the Governor, Angela served under me in the Texas Attorney General’s Office and has firsthand experience on how the agency operates,” Abbott said in a statement. “Angela’s record of experience in state government and expertise in litigation will help her oversee the Texas Attorney General’s Office and serve as our state’s top law enforcement officer as the Texas Senate conducts impeachment proceedings.”

Paxton is suspended from office until an outcome is reached in his trial, where he currently faces charges of bribery and abuse of office. He is under an FBI investigation over accusations that he abused his power by helping a donor who was indicted in an Austin federal court on charges related to false banking statements.

Paxton also awaits trial on felony securities fraud charges that he received in 2015. He pleaded not guilty and has not received a deposition in the case’s eight-year history.

The former AG’s defense team indicated that he will not testify in his upcoming impeachment trial.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts