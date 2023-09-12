Aaron Rodgers Out For Season After Torn Achilles Confirmed

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with a jersey during an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:54 AM – Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The biggest off-season player acquisition in the National Football League is done for the season after just playing four plays in his debut.

An MRI exam confirmed on Tuesday, that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon, which will require season-ending surgery, multiple sources confirmed.

The quarterback was injured on the fourth play against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, when Bills player Leonard Floyd sacked him, which resulted in the injury.

Multiple slow motion replays showed a pop in Rodgers’ calf revealing the Achilles rupturing. He was then helped off the field by medical personnel and taken on a cart back to the locker room for x-rays.

During the post-game press conference, New York’s head coach Robert Saleh said the team feared it was a torn Achilles and tests on Tuesday confirmed their fears.

The injury comes after the highly touted quarterback was traded to the Jets in the off-season, with the team having Super Bowl aspirations.

Gang Green will now turn to backup quarterback Zach Wilson, who stepped in after the injury and led the Jets to a 22-16 win over their division rival.

