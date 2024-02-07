A Search Is Underway For 5 U.S. Marines Missing On Military Helicopter In California

(Photo by Steve Briggs/U.S. Navy/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:23 AM – Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The U.S. Marine Corps is searching for five Marines after a helicopter flying from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California went missing.

Advertisement

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department told CBS News that they have deployed search-and-rescue units to look for the missing helicopter.

LT. Matthew Carpenter, a spokesperson for the San Diego County Sheriff’s office, stated the search operation started at 1 a.m. local time Wednesday morning.

The search team was dispatched to the eastern part of San Diego in the area of the Cleveland National Forest.

A search team includes a multi-agency effort, that includes Border Patrol and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

However, the area had rough terrain and heavy snow according to Carpenter. The search also comes during extreme weather in the San Diego area that had heavy rain and a rare tornado warning

Currently, nothing was found at the location as the search is still ongoing.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!