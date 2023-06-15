9 women file sexual assault lawsuits against Bill Cosby in Nevada

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania on March 29, 2018. (Photo by DOMINICK REUTER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

11:09 AM – Thursday, June 15, 2023

Bill Cosby has been accused by nine additional women of sexual assault in a lawsuit that claims he drugged and raped them.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in Nevada just weeks after Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed legislation that ended a law where sexual assault charges have to be filed within two years of the incident.

The women who filed are Janice Dickinson, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta and Angela Leslie. Their cases took place between 1979 and 1992.

One of the women claims Cosby lured her from New York to Nevada, where he drugged her with what he claimed at the time was “non-alcoholic sparkling cider” and then raped her.

Cosby has now been publicly accused of sexual assault by more than 60+ women, with many such cases being revived due to courts changing how they would handle the matter.

He served three years in federal prison but was released in October 2021 after his conviction was thrown out.

“For years I have fought for survivors of sexual assault and today is the first time I will be able to fight for myself,” one of his accusers said in a statement. “With the new law change, I now have the ability to take my assailant Bill Cosby to court. My journey has just begun, but I am grateful for this opportunity to find justice.”

These allegations come just weeks after a former Playboy model sued Cosby on June 1st for allegedly drugging and raping both her and another woman in 1969.

Andrew Wyatt, a publicist for Cosby, disagreed with the new laws that have been enacted.

“Mr. Cosby is a Citizen of these United States but these judges and lawmakers are consistently allowing these civil suits to flood their dockets—knowing that these women are not fighting for victims—but for their addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed,” Wyatt said. “From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts of an alleged allegation against Mr. Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom,” he continued.

Cosby has consistently denied all allegations of sexual abuse.

