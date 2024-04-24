9-Month-Old Baby, Whose Mom Was Killed In Sydney Knife Attack, Discharged From Hospital

People Hold Vigil For Victims Of Sydney Shopping Centre Stabbing Attack SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 21: Members of the public attend a candlelight vigil to honour the victims of the Bondi Junction tragedy at Bondi Beach in Sydney on April 21, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. The Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre was the scene of a frenzied stabbing attack on April 13, 2024 that killed seven, including the offender. The centre, which is an important feature of Sydney’s affluent Eastern suburbs, re-opened for business on Friday. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images) (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

4:20 PM – Wednesday, April 24, 2024

A nine-month-old baby who was stabbed during a knife attack at a mall in Sydney, Australia, has been safely released by the hospital.

“The girl underwent surgery at Sydney Children’s Hospital after suffering chest and arm injuries,” the BBC reported.

On Sunday, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park posted a statement regarding the child’s release just hours before a candlelight vigil for victims of the knife attack was held.

“In a positive development, I can confirm the child who has been receiving care at Sydney Children’s Hospital following last weekend’s tragic events at Bondi Junction has been discharged home,” he said in a statement. “She continues to receive care from the expert clinicians at Sydney Children’s Hospital.”

The baby’s mother, Ashley Good, 38, was also stabbed by the assailant, Joel Cauchi, 40, during the attack. After realizing what had happened to her and going into shock, she quickly tossed her baby to a nearby bystander before bleeding to death.

“[Joel] wanted a girlfriend and he has no social skills and he was frustrated out of his brain,” said Andrew Cauchi, the father of the assailant.

During the attack, six people were killed.

The victims of the attack were Dawn Singleton, 25, the daughter of millionaire businessman John Singleton, mother-of-two Jade Young, 47, Pikria Darchia, 55, Chinese national Yixuan Cheng, 27, and security guard Faraz Tahir, 30.

Tahir lost his life trying to protect nearby shoppers, while his colleague, Muhammad Taha, was stabbed in the stomach. Taha is still recovering in the hospital, with the government offering the Pakistani citizen permanent residency in Australia for his heroic efforts.

According to a NSW Health spokesperson, six patients are still receiving care in the hospital for their injuries. Two of the victims are currently at St. Vincent’s Hospital in stable condition, while two other patients are at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. Meanwhile, one female victim remains in intensive care in a serious but stable condition.

“Another female patient is at Royal North Shore Hospital in stable condition on a ward,” the Sydney authorities reported.

Cauchi, the crazed assailant, was shot dead by Inspector Amy Scott who charged at the knifeman without any backup.

