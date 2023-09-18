9 Juveniles Captured After Escaping From Detention Center

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

5: 38 PM – Monday, September 18, 2023

All nine teenagers who escaped a detention center in Pennsylvania were recaptured on Monday morning following an overnight search.

On Sunday night, the juveniles reportedly “overpowered staff” before crawling under a fence and escaping from Abraxas Academy in Morgantown, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The teenagers’ escape prompted nearby schools and offices to close on Monday out of precaution.

“It probably was planned, but poorly planned,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said about their escape.

The juveniles were recaptured less than 12 hours later.

According to Beohm, the first four were taken into custody at around 6 a.m. on Monday after knocking on a local resident’s door.

“We had four of them go to a house on Oak Grove Road, basically banged on the door. They were done. They were tired. They were cold,” Beohm said.

The other five still on the run were picked up by police after a truck and trailer were reported stolen.

Following a brief car case, authorities found four of the juveniles in the vehicle. The last one took off on foot but was later caught by law enforcement a short time later.

All nine teenagers were apprehended within a four-mile radius of the detention center and none resisted arrest, according to police.

A news release from the Berks County District Attorney’s office outlined charges that will be filed against them, including escape, riot, aggravated and simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking.

In the overnight operation, approximately 60 law enforcement personnel, K-9 units, and police drones worked consecutively to apprehend the young men.

