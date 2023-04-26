Eight bodies found in Cancun resort from cartel violence

(Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 1:37 PM – Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Authorities said on Tuesday that eight bodies had been discovered dumped in Cancun, one of Mexico’s most well-known tourist destinations.

Mexican officials say that when the police had initiated a concerted search for missing persons in forested lots and even sinkhole ponds, sometimes known as cenotes, the remains were found over the weekend around 10 miles from Cancun’s beach and hotel zone.

Five of the dead were discovered at an abandoned construction site, according to Oscar Montes de Oca, the senior prosecutor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo.

Three were later recognized as previously reported missing individuals.

Authorities say that the three sets of remains discovered at a second site in a forested region on the outskirts of Cancun in a low-income neighborhood and close to the resort’s airport have yet to be identified.

Investigators believe the remains were placed there between one and two months ago.

According to the administration, approximately 112,000 persons are missing across the country. While violence is more prevalent in other parts of the country, Cancun and other resorts have traditionally been viewed as safe holiday destinations.

As many cartels compete for control of the Caribbean coast and its drug trade, drug gangs have started burying their dead victims in secret graveyards.

As Cancun remains the top destination for Americans vacationing in Mexico, the U.S. State Department has issued travel guidance last month that warned travelers to “exercise increased caution,” especially near resorts like Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum anytime after dark.

