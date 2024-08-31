7 Dead, 37 Injured In Mississippi Bus Crash 

Mississippi Highway Patrol

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:50 AM – Saturday, August 31, 2024

Seven people have died and multiple others have been injured after a bus crash in Mississippi.

Advertisement

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported that a commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 early on Saturday morning, killing seven people and injuring 37 others.

A news release stated that six passengers were declared dead at the scene and one died in a hospital.

The bus was heading west when the bus went off the highway close to Bovina in Warren County and overturned. There was only one other car involved.

“Six passengers were pronounced deceased on the scene, and one died at Merit Health Hospital in Vicksburg,” the agency said in a statement. “Thirty-seven passengers were transported to different hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson with unknown injuries. The co-driver was not transported.”

“This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division,” the Mississippi Highway Patrol added.

37 passengers were transported to Jackson and Vicksburg hospitals.

The identities of the deceased have not been made public as the department continues its investigation. However, Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey told Fox News Digital that two of the victims were siblings ages 6 and 16.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!