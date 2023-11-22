65% Of Americans Say JFK’s Assassination Was An ‘Inside Job’

The President and Mrs. Kennedy ride in a parade on March 27, 1963 in Washington. (Photo by National Archive/Newsmakers)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

3:20 PM – Wednesday, November 22, 2023

60 years after former United States President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, a wide number of Americans believe that Lee Harvey Oswald “did not act alone” in killing JFK, and rather, additional parties could have been involved with the murder.

According to a Gallup survey that was conducted between October 2nd and October 23rd, almost 2 in every 3 Americans said that they believe Lee Harvey Oswald, the man who is credited with killing the 35th U.S. president, “did not act alone” in the assassination.

Gallup asked survey participants, “Do you think that one man was responsible for the assassination of President Kennedy, or do you think that others were involved in a conspiracy?”

The survey showed that 65% of polling-participants said that they believe other individuals, in addition to Oswald, most likely collaborated in the assassination of JFK, while 29% said that Oswald was the only one responsible for the murder.

Additionally, the survey indicates that more Republicans (71%) and Independents (68%) than Democrats (55%) have now said that JFK’s death was “the result of a conspiracy.”

Those who responded to the survey and said that they believed there was a deeper conspiracy behind Kennedy’s assassination were asked to identify the specific people or organizations that they thought were involved. 20% of respondents mentioned the federal government. 16% blamed the CIA, 11% blamed the Mafia, and 6% pointed fingers at the FBI.

Gallup also mentioned that the growing belief regarding the government’s alleged involvement in JFK’s assassination may correspond with a decline in the public’s trust of government since 2020.

On November 22nd, 1963, JFK was shot while riding in a motorcade with his wife Jackie Kennedy (Onassis) in Dallas, Texas. Today marks 60 years since the tragic assassination of the 35th president.

The nation was thrown into a state of shock when a gunman suddenly shot and killed JFK as the presidential motorcade passed through the city’s downtown area.

Even six decades after JFK’s assassination, the nation is still curious about his passing, despite the initial grief having subsided.

Two days after JFK’s death, Oswald was killed by Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby.

