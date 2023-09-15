6 ‘Soldiers Of Christ’ Arrested After Allegedly Torturing And Killing A Woman

(Photo via; Gwinnett County Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:44 PM – Friday, September 15, 2023

Six “Soldiers of Christ” have been arrested after a woman was found lifeless in the trunk of a car.

On Thursday, five adults and a 15-year-old who are part of religious group self described as “Soldiers of Christ” were taken into custody on murder charges after a woman’s body was found in the trunk of a car parked outside a spa in Atlanta, Georgia.

The arrest warrant reportedly states that the victim was starved and beaten for weeks before she eventually passed away.

Eric Hyun, 26, of Suwanee; Gawom Lee, 26; Joonho Lee, 26; Juoonhyum Lee, 22; Hyunji Lee, 25, and a 15-year-old who remains unidentified were all arrested in connection to the torturing and killing of the woman.

The six members of the group face charges of felony murder, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another.

They also face multiple gang-related charges due to Georgia law describing a criminal street gang as “any organization, association, or group of three or more persons associated in fact, whether formal or informal, which engages in criminal gang activity.”

According to detectives, they believe that Hyun was the driver of the car where the victim was later found.

Police also stated that Hyun reportedly parked the car early Tuesday and then called a cousin to pick him up. Hyun was then taken to an Atlanta-area hospital for unrelated injuries by a family member.

During his visit, he reportedly requested that a family member retrieve a personal item from the parked vehicle. When the family member returned to the car, he discovered the woman’s body in the trunk and phoned 9-1-1.

The investigation reportedly led to a search warrant for a Lawrenceville residence linked to Hyun. According to authorities, detectives suspect the crime took place in the home’s basement.

Authorities suspect the victim had just moved to the United States from South Korea to join the Soldiers of Christ religious organization, which the suspects identified themselves as members of.

It is reported that investigators believe they have arrested everyone who is involved in the fatal incident and are not looking into the religious group any further. They also said that there does not appear to be any links between the murder and the spa business.

The identity of the victim and the 15-year-old allegedly involved have not been publicly released.

