6 Injured In Brooklyn Church Fire During Easter Sunday Service

10:53 AM – Monday, April 1, 2024

Six people have been injured in a towering fire that destroyed part of a Catholic church in Brooklyn during an Easter Sunday service.

According to officials, the fire broke out just before 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Pompeii on Seigel Street.

Videos posted on social media show flames shooting out of the church building.

The fire department stated that church goers smelled smoke and called for help while evacuating the building.

“While Easter services were being conducted, parishioners smelled smoke and immediately evacuated. There were about 150 parishioners inside. We responded to the adjoining building of the church,” said First Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer. “The fire was intense and quickly escalated to five-alarms.”

Although the fire was extinguished on the first floor, according to fire officials, it had spread to the second floor.

They also stated that with the exception of some water damage, the church portion of the building was saved.

“One of our firefighters fell from the second floor to the first floor while they were fighting the fire. Other firefighters gave a mayday, and not realizing the mayday was for him, he bounced up off the floor and wanted to run back up the stairs to address the mayday. He was uninjured and able to continue to fight the fire. This just shows the bravery of all our members as they’re out here trying to save lives,” said Assistant Chief Michael Meyers.

The New York Fire Department (FDNY) stated that the fire was under control at approximately 5:18 p.m. and that Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

