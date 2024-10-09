5 Dead After Plane Crash On Catalina Island 

View from Avalon harbor from the Catalina Island ridge top, about 1 hour away from the Los Angeles coast, on April 20, 2019. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:33 AM – Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Five people were killed in a plane crash on Catalina Island, California, this week.

On Tuesday, a “twin-engine Beechcraft 95” went down in steep terrain at around 8 p.m., about one mile west of the island’s airport shortly after taking off.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Avalon Station, his department received a 9-1-1 SOS emergency alert from one of the cell phones involved in the collision.

Thanks to the notification, which provided authorities with accurate GPS coordinates, they were able to quickly respond to the situation, calling up local firefighters as well as Avalon Search and Rescue personnel. However, the plane’s discovery still ended in disappointment as the lifeless bodies were tended to.

“Under a unified command, they were able to locate the wreckage of a twin-engine aircraft approximately one mile west of Catalina Island Airport,” the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Once located, all five victims were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have not been publicly identified, and there has been no information about what specifically caused the plane to crash.

“The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates,” the FAA also said in its statement.

