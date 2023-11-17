450 Patients Possibly Exposed To HIV, Hepatitis At Mass. Hospital

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 01: Detail of the different devices used to administer intravenous medication to ICU patients with ECMO on December 1, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a technique which provides cardiac and respiratory support to patients with severe problems in oxygenation of the blood. It is a very innovative medical technique that is being implemented in patients with severe respiratory problems in many cases due to Covid-19. (Photo by Manuel Medir/Getty Images)
Detail of the different devices used to administer intravenous medication to ICU patients with ECMO on December 1, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Medir/Getty Images)

OAN’s Cameron Breckenridge 
4:35 PM – Friday, Novemeber 19, 2023

Nearly 450 patients at a Massachusetts hospital could be exposed to both HIV and Hepatitis due to improper administration of IV’s.

Advertisement

In a recent statement, Salem Hospital said it possibly infected patients seeking an endoscopy within the last two-years.

Salem Hospital has notified all patients who are at risk of exposure.

Reports say the hospital learned about the potential exposure earlier this year, leading it to provide free screenings and a clinician-staffed hotline to answer immediate questions.

Salem Hospital has since apologized, but says there’s no evidence confirming any cases. Additionally, the hospital added that the infection risk is extremely small.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!