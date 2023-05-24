4-Year-Old dropped from 30-foot Border Wall in San Diego

A section of the US-Mexico border wall between San Diego (R) and Tijuana (L) on January 12, 2022 in San Diego County, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

9:25 AM – Wednesday, May 24, 2023

A 4-year-old boy was dropped from the top of the border wall in San Diego. First responders who came to the aid of the child then came under fire from multiple gunshots.

Advertisement

Footage was released on Friday by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) showing a migrant smuggler sitting on the wall, and then proceeded to drop the boy to the ground near San Ysidro in San Diego.

He jumped down the wall to join another older child, who had previously crossed over the wall last Monday.

The adult picked up the child as another adult was able to make it over the wall to join them. The four of them were quickly approached by CBP agents, who were there to aid the boy before they heard gunfire.

The four were ordered to take cover before a CBP and Marine Operations helicopter rushed in to provide air support. Mexican law enforcement also rushed to secure the opposing side of the border where the shots were believed to have come from.

According to US Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz, the child did not suffer serious injuries.

“Remarkably, the child is ok! Do not trust smugglers!” Ortiz said on Twitter.

There has been no confirmation as to if the adults with the children were their parents, or what nationality they are. It was also not confirmed if they would be released in the U.S. to pursue immigration cases.

Attempts to cross over the wall into the United States happen on a daily basis, but it is uncommon to see children that young involved.

New Data shows that there have been 1.5 million illegal migrants that have crossed into the U.S since President Joe Biden took over, which is more than three times the number that was recorded during the last 3 years of President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts