4 Victims, Suspect Found Dead After Murder-Suicide In Oklahoma

Police investigate after people were found dead in a home in Oklahoma City on Monday, April 22, 2024. Oklahoma City police called to a home on the city’s southwest side Monday discovered the bodies of five people, including at least two children, authorities said. (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via AP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:05 PM – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Five people, including the suspect, were found dead in their Yukon, Oklahoma home.

On Monday morning, Oklahoma City police received a call from a 10-year-old stating that everyone at a 2800 block of Mirage Street was dead.

When authorities arrived they found five deceased people inside the home. They had all been fatally shot.

According to the news release, investigators believe the deceased suspect, 42-year-old Jonathon Candy, shot and killed the four victims before shooting himself.

The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the four victims as 39-year-old Lindsay Candy, 18-year-old Dylan Candy, 14-year-old Ethan Candy and 12-year-old Lucas Candy.

According to Oklahoma City Police Department MSgt. Gary Knight, Jonathon Candy got into a fight with his wife sometime during the night and shot her several times, killing her. The 42-year-old man then methodically shot and killed each of the children as he went through the house.

The bodies of the victims were discovered by the police in two different parts of the house—one upstairs and the other downstairs.

According to police, the 10-year-old who called them when he discovered the scene after waking up was unharmed and released to family members at the scene.

Authorities stated that Jonathon Candy killed his wife and three children for no apparent reason. Police are not yet sure if the shooting was premeditated or unplanned.

Anyone with any information about the case is encouraged to call the Oklahoma City Police Department’s homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

