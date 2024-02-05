4 People Missing Following Lee Canyon Avalanche Are Located, Safe

(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:57 PM – Monday, February 5, 2024

A group people that had been reported missing after an avalanche hit Lee Canyon, Nevada, have been located.

Advertisement

On Monday, four people were reported missing following an avalanche at Lee Canyon ski resort near Las Vegas.

According to reports, the snow was said to be particularly deep following heavy snowfall overnight that continued into mid-morning.

Clark County officials stated that the avalanche has shut down roads SR 156 and 157.

“Lee canyon cannot even be plowed right now, because the snow is so deep and there’s a report of an avalanche at the ski hill… Five people missing… NHP is on the scene,” Mt Charleston Mountain Man posted on X.

The public is being urged to avoid the area until the weather and conditions improve.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on X (Twitter) stating that the missing people had been located and that everyone was safe.

An “atmospheric river,” a concentrated channel of moisture coming from the subtropics that brings moisture and heavy rainfall to the area, is what prompted the inclement weather.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!