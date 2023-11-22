4 Men Found Dead In Denver Home

(Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:43 AM – Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Four men were found dead inside of a residence in Denver, Colorado.

Advertisement

According to Sgt. Adam Sherman, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a gunshot victim and then found the four men dead inside when they finally arrived at the scene.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, explaining that it appeared to be an “isolated incident” and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

When deputies broke down the door, they discovered one individual had been shot and had died. Three more bodies were discovered later by deputies after searching the entire house.

Sherman said that the preliminary inquiry indicates that three out of the four men might have been relatives. According to him, the 9-1-1 caller was a member of one of the victims’ families.

The exact time of the shooting is still unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!